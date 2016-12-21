Book chronicles Brandon's historic roots

Book chronicles Brandon's historic roots

Friday Dec 16 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

There is John Brandon staring from the 1850s, around the time he rumbled 700 miles from Mississippi by horse, oxen and covered wagons, through rivers and forests, worried all the while about an Indian attack. After two years on the move south, Brandon built a log cabin on the 40 acres he bought for $50 near the corner of present-day Lithia Road and State Road 60, and in essence... On the page next to John Brandon is his son, a handsome dude with a ZZ-Top beard, James Henry Brandon.

