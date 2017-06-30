Working to preserve historic log cabin

Working to preserve historic log cabin

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Faribault County Register

Armed with a deep rooted interest in history as well as years of experience in carpentry Dale Edlund, of Edlund Construction, was extremely excited to take on his latest log house restoration project at the Faribault County Fairgrounds. There, Edlund's mission was to restore the Krosch Log House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Faribault County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brainerd Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worker shortage grows as number of internationa... Jun 19 spytheweb 2
Local Politics Do you approve of John Ward as ? May '17 km loney 1
News Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Addison Lullo 25 1
News Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08) Jul '16 Ginny 29
News Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Elise Gingerich 4
looking for alicia moe (Jun '14) Dec '15 GPK 3
News August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15) Aug '15 rodney neslson 1
See all Brainerd Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brainerd Forum Now

Brainerd Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brainerd Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Brainerd, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,967 • Total comments across all topics: 282,204,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC