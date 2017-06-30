Working to preserve historic log cabin
Armed with a deep rooted interest in history as well as years of experience in carpentry Dale Edlund, of Edlund Construction, was extremely excited to take on his latest log house restoration project at the Faribault County Fairgrounds. There, Edlund's mission was to restore the Krosch Log House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Faribault County Register.
Add your comments below
Brainerd Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worker shortage grows as number of internationa...
|Jun 19
|spytheweb
|2
|Do you approve of John Ward as ?
|May '17
|km loney
|1
|Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Addison Lullo 25
|1
|Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08)
|Jul '16
|Ginny
|29
|Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elise Gingerich
|4
|looking for alicia moe (Jun '14)
|Dec '15
|GPK
|3
|August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|rodney neslson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brainerd Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC