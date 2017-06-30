The Brainerd Community Theatre will s...

The Brainerd Community Theatre will stage "Play On!" July 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15. Submitted Photo

Brainerd Community Theatre will present its summer production "Play On!" at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, July 6-8 and 13-15, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College.

