Patrol: Wrong Way Driver Causes Crash...

Patrol: Wrong Way Driver Causes Crash on Highway 10 Near Little Falls

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud

Two people on a motorcycle were hurt when a wrong way driver caused a collision. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 10 in Little Falls Township in Morrison County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brainerd Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worker shortage grows as number of internationa... Jun 19 spytheweb 2
Local Politics Do you approve of John Ward as ? May '17 km loney 1
News Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Addison Lullo 25 1
News Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08) Jul '16 Ginny 29
News Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Elise Gingerich 4
looking for alicia moe (Jun '14) Dec '15 GPK 3
News August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15) Aug '15 rodney neslson 1
See all Brainerd Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brainerd Forum Now

Brainerd Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brainerd Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Brainerd, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,663 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC