Lake lovers trained to ID invasive species
Lake lovers trained to ID invasive species U of M, research center train volunteers, who will report back to DNR Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2ufC00n In this June 16 photo, Sondra Larson, center, and other volunteers look at an aquatic plant during AIS Detector training in Brainerd, learning how to identify invasive species and avoid being fooled by look-alikes. They are the latest graduates from the AIS Detectors program, a joint project between the University of Minnesota Extension Service and the U's Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.
Add your comments below
Brainerd Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worker shortage grows as number of internationa...
|Jun 19
|spytheweb
|2
|Do you approve of John Ward as ?
|May '17
|km loney
|1
|Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Addison Lullo 25
|1
|Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08)
|Jul '16
|Ginny
|29
|Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elise Gingerich
|4
|looking for alicia moe (Jun '14)
|Dec '15
|GPK
|3
|August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|rodney neslson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brainerd Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC