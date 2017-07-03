Lake lovers trained to ID invasive species U of M, research center train volunteers, who will report back to DNR Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2ufC00n In this June 16 photo, Sondra Larson, center, and other volunteers look at an aquatic plant during AIS Detector training in Brainerd, learning how to identify invasive species and avoid being fooled by look-alikes. They are the latest graduates from the AIS Detectors program, a joint project between the University of Minnesota Extension Service and the U's Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center.

