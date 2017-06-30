70-year-old New Jersey man dies in Mi...

70-year-old New Jersey man dies in Minnesota racing event

Monday Read more: The Island Packet

Authorities say a 70-year-old New Jersey man was killed after crashing his sports car during a race at a Minnesota speedway. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the man was participating in a Sports Car Club of America race Sunday at the Brainerd International Raceway.

