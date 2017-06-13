Search For Missing Boater Underway in Crow Wing County
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department reports a search is underway for a 54-year-old Brainerd man who went out fishing Wednesday night and is believed to have gone overboard. According to the department, the individual's employers called in a welfare check around 7:45 a.m. Friday after he didn't show up for work Thursday or Friday, which they said was unusual for him.
Read more at KSTP.
