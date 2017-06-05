Quality Equipment Sales & Service to ...

Quality Equipment Sales & Service to Open New Store in Brainerd, Minn.

Kubota dealership Quality Equipment Sales and Service is currently building a new store in Brainerd, Minn., that is expected to open in August, reports the Brainerd Dispatch. The 12,000 square foot facility will include a showroom, offices, parts department, 6 service bays and a wash bay.

