Missing boater's body pulled from lake near Brainerd

The body of Raymond Achman, 54, of Brainerd, was recovered in Nokay Lake on Saturday morning, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office. Authorities began searching for him Friday morning after receiving a report that Achman had not shown up for work for two days.

