Guest Column: Legionville summer camp

Guest Column: Legionville summer camp

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Daily Journal

Q: I was told that the Minnesota State Patrol is involved in teaching a school patrol camp in the summer. Can you provide me with some information about it? A: Legionville is a summer camp is where school patrol students are taught the fundamentals of school patrol, school bus safety, bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brainerd Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of John Ward as ? May 10 km loney 1
News Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun... Dec '16 Addison Lullo 25 1
News Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08) Jul '16 Ginny 29
News Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Elise Gingerich 4
looking for alicia moe (Jun '14) Dec '15 GPK 3
News August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15) Aug '15 rodney neslson 1
David Folwell and Linda s folwell (Jun '15) Jun '15 Kentucky 1
See all Brainerd Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brainerd Forum Now

Brainerd Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brainerd Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Brainerd, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,585 • Total comments across all topics: 281,464,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC