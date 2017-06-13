First statewide check-up of waters in...

First statewide check-up of waters in final phase

The final phase of a 10-year effort to assess the condition of rivers, streams, and lakes in Minnesota has begun. Monitoring crews from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and its local partners are beginning the study.

