First statewide check-up of waters in final phase
The final phase of a 10-year effort to assess the condition of rivers, streams, and lakes in Minnesota has begun. Monitoring crews from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and its local partners are beginning the study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brainerd Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of John Ward as ?
|May 10
|km loney
|1
|Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Addison Lullo 25
|1
|Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08)
|Jul '16
|Ginny
|29
|Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elise Gingerich
|4
|looking for alicia moe (Jun '14)
|Dec '15
|GPK
|3
|August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|rodney neslson
|1
|David Folwell and Linda s folwell (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Kentucky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brainerd Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC