Faces: Teacher of the Year shares her...

Faces: Teacher of the Year shares her journey to speech-language pathology

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: Pequot Lakes Echo

Teri Kaminski Peterson, speech pathologist in the Pequot Lakes School District, won this year's Pequot Lakes Teacher of the Year award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brainerd Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of John Ward as ? May 10 km loney 1
News Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Addison Lullo 25 1
News Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08) Jul '16 Ginny 29
News Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Elise Gingerich 4
looking for alicia moe (Jun '14) Dec '15 GPK 3
News August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15) Aug '15 rodney neslson 1
David Folwell and Linda s folwell (Jun '15) Jun '15 Kentucky 1
See all Brainerd Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brainerd Forum Now

Brainerd Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brainerd Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Brainerd, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,856 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC