Crow Wing County AIS decontamination hotline

There's a new one-stop telephone number for information about locations and availability of Aquatic Invasive Species decontamination stations in the Brainerd Lakes Area: 218-824-1055. Decontamination consists of a very hot water rinse used to kill zebra mussels and if Needed a high pressure spray to remove material from boats, motors, trailers and personal gear.

