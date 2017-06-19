Body of Brainerd man found in Nokay Lake
Just before 8 a.m. Friday, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office received a call about a man who had not shown up for work for two days. About five minutes later, Sheriff Todd Dahl says they got another call about an abandoned boat floating on Nokay Lake, 10 miles east of Brainerd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
