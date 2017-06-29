A lesson in history: Crosslake Conversations teaches, informs, entertains
Bob and Chelsey Perkins tell the story of their relative Maj. Glendon Perkins, whose homecoming to Crosslake made national news in 1973 after he was held in a prisoner of war camp in Vietnam for six and a half years.
