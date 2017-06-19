7 min 10 sec ago

7 min 10 sec ago

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Pequot Lakes Echo

A portion of the Paul Bunyan State Trail, located 2.5 miles south of the town of Guthrie in Hubbard County, will close Monday, June 26, to allow a private contractor to replace an 8-foot diameter culvert under the trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brainerd Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worker shortage grows as number of internationa... Jun 19 spytheweb 2
Local Politics Do you approve of John Ward as ? May '17 km loney 1
News Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Addison Lullo 25 1
News Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08) Jul '16 Ginny 29
News Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Elise Gingerich 4
looking for alicia moe (Jun '14) Dec '15 GPK 3
News August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15) Aug '15 rodney neslson 1
See all Brainerd Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brainerd Forum Now

Brainerd Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brainerd Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Brainerd, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC