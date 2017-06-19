7 min 10 sec ago
A portion of the Paul Bunyan State Trail, located 2.5 miles south of the town of Guthrie in Hubbard County, will close Monday, June 26, to allow a private contractor to replace an 8-foot diameter culvert under the trail.
