2nd meeting scheduled for Unorganized residents8 min ago

Due to an overwhelming number of residents who came to the Thursday, June 15, meeting, a second meeting concerning the potential increase in township property taxes in Unorganized Territory will take place Wednesday, June 21. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in meeting rooms 1 and 2 in the land services building, 322 Laurel St., Brainerd.

