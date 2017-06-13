13 sec ago
As part of its ongoing Second Saturday activities, The Crossing Arts Alliance will host a youth art event, a featured artist meet and greet, and a felting workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 10, in the lower level of the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd.
