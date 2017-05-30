Student threatens Trump in yearbook

Student threatens Trump in yearbook

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

The school district has apologized for the quote and says they are investigating how it was included in the yearbook in the first place. BRAINERD, MN A Minnesota student's yearbook quote about President Donald Trump has sparked nationwide fury because it has been seen as a threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brainerd Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of John Ward as ? May 10 km loney 1
News Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun... Dec '16 Addison Lullo 25 1
News Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08) Jul '16 Ginny 29
News Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Elise Gingerich 4
looking for alicia moe (Jun '14) Dec '15 GPK 3
News August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15) Aug '15 rodney neslson 1
David Folwell and Linda s folwell (Jun '15) Jun '15 Kentucky 1
See all Brainerd Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brainerd Forum Now

Brainerd Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brainerd Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Brainerd, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,803 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC