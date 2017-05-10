Pequot Lakes Library to host 25 authors Saturday
The final installment profiling 25 area authors who will attend "Made in Minnesota: A Celebration of Local Authors," a free event that will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Pequot Lakes Library, focuses on children's writers and short story writers.
