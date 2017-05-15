Crow Wing County seeks public comment on Land Use Ordinance revisions
The Crow Wing County Land Services Department is requesting public comment on proposed revisions to the County Land Use Ordinance. The ordinance revisions and supporting information can be viewed on the County website at www.crowwing.us by clicking on the "Crow Wing Listens" button on the home page.
