Crosslake Council affirms land use au...

Crosslake Council affirms land use authority in face of pending...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Northland Press

The Crosslake City Council has gone on record supporting its authority to make local decisions for its local residents in the face of proposed state legislation threatening that authority. At the May 8 Council meeting, Public Works Director Ted Strand reported that the legislature is considering legislation that would allow unregulated access to city right-of-way land for installation of small cell wireless equipment and antenna systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northland Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brainerd Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of John Ward as ? May 10 km loney 1
News Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun... Dec '16 Addison Lullo 25 1
News Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08) Jul '16 Ginny 29
News Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Elise Gingerich 4
looking for alicia moe (Jun '14) Dec '15 GPK 3
News August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15) Aug '15 rodney neslson 1
David Folwell and Linda s folwell (Jun '15) Jun '15 Kentucky 1
See all Brainerd Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brainerd Forum Now

Brainerd Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brainerd Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Brainerd, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,494 • Total comments across all topics: 281,049,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC