Crosslake Council affirms land use authority in face of pending...
The Crosslake City Council has gone on record supporting its authority to make local decisions for its local residents in the face of proposed state legislation threatening that authority. At the May 8 Council meeting, Public Works Director Ted Strand reported that the legislature is considering legislation that would allow unregulated access to city right-of-way land for installation of small cell wireless equipment and antenna systems.
