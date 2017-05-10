Breezy Point: Council denies residents' road vacation petition
Breezy Point residents crowded city hall Monday, May 1, for a public hearing regarding the vacation of Channel Road - or eliminating the public's right to use part of the road - during the regular city council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brainerd Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of John Ward as ?
|Wed
|km loney
|1
|Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun...
|Dec '16
|Addison Lullo 25
|1
|Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08)
|Jul '16
|Ginny
|29
|Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elise Gingerich
|4
|looking for alicia moe (Jun '14)
|Dec '15
|GPK
|3
|August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|rodney neslson
|1
|David Folwell and Linda s folwell (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Kentucky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brainerd Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC