Woman, children report seeing an alligator roaming Rochester

Wednesday Apr 12

A woman and several children spotted the tropical reptile slithering around Cascade Lake Tuesday night and alerted police. According to the Post-Bulletin , they saw a toothy alligator or crocodile, about 3 or 4 feet long, eyeing them from the lake around 8 p.m. A 45-minute search of the city lake by police failed to turn up any sign of the Rochestergator.

