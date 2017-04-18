Woman, children report seeing an alligator roaming Rochester
A woman and several children spotted the tropical reptile slithering around Cascade Lake Tuesday night and alerted police. According to the Post-Bulletin , they saw a toothy alligator or crocodile, about 3 or 4 feet long, eyeing them from the lake around 8 p.m. A 45-minute search of the city lake by police failed to turn up any sign of the Rochestergator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Brainerd Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun...
|Dec '16
|Addison Lullo 25
|1
|Juno winner Francey to perform at Nisswa (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Beware place like...
|1
|Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08)
|Jul '16
|Ginny
|29
|Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elise Gingerich
|4
|looking for alicia moe (Jun '14)
|Dec '15
|GPK
|3
|August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|rodney neslson
|1
|David Folwell and Linda s folwell (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Kentucky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brainerd Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC