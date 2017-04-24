Two great shows on one day: The National Players Present "The Giver" and "The Grapes of Wrath"

Theatre lovers will get a rare opportunity to see two professional productions on the same day when The National Players perform 'The Giver' and 'The Grapes of Wrath' on Tuesday, May 2. The performances are part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center's Cultural Arts Series, and will be held in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College. 'The Giver' will have a 1 p.m. curtain.

