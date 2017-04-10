Pinetree District Scouts/Leaders honored at recognition dinner4 min ago
Scout Master Denton Newman Jr. of Troop 73 in Pine River-Backus recieves the District Award of Merit Saturday during the Volunteer and Eagle Scout Recognition Dinner at the First Lutheran Church in Brainerd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brainerd Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun...
|Dec '16
|Addison Lullo 25
|1
|Juno winner Francey to perform at Nisswa (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Beware place like...
|1
|Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08)
|Jul '16
|Ginny
|29
|Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elise Gingerich
|4
|looking for alicia moe (Jun '14)
|Dec '15
|GPK
|3
|August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|rodney neslson
|1
|David Folwell and Linda s folwell (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Kentucky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brainerd Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC