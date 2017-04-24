MN Snapshot: How to turn cabins into condos
Technically, Tom Steffens bought Lost Lake Lodge Resort and its 14 aging cabins at 7965 Lost Lake Road in Lake Shore, northwest of Brainerd. Just don't expect Steffens to take guests out for fishing or to sit with them around a fire at night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brainerd Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun...
|Dec '16
|Addison Lullo 25
|1
|Juno winner Francey to perform at Nisswa (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Beware place like...
|1
|Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08)
|Jul '16
|Ginny
|29
|Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elise Gingerich
|4
|looking for alicia moe (Jun '14)
|Dec '15
|GPK
|3
|August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|rodney neslson
|1
|David Folwell and Linda s folwell (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Kentucky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brainerd Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC