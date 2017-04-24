It's A Festival of Theatre! Regional Community Theatre Festival at CLC
The American Association of Community Theatre Region V Festival will take place on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College on Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29. Hosted by Brainerd Community Theatre, the festival will feature the work of eight different community theatre companies from a five state region, along with workshops covering a variety of topics. "We are honored to be hosts for this festival," said Patrick Spradlin, director of Brainerd Community Theatre .
