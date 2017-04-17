Is PleasureLand's New Store Tip of the Iceberg?

News that St. Cloud, Minn.-based PleasureLand RV Center had relocated its Pleasureland RV Budget Lot to a newly acquired and upgraded facility in Brainerd, Minn., may be only the tip of the iceberg for PleasureLand owner and CEO Dan Pearson's strategic expansion plans. As it stands, Pearson's 46-year-old, family-held dealership has six Gopher State facilities with conventional Pleasureland RV rolling stock stores in St. Cloud, Brainerd and Ramsey and Budget Lot locations in Brainerd, Long Prairie and St. Cloud - the latter of which have been developed over the past three years with both preowned and new inventory to appeal to today's growing wave of price-sensitive buyers.

