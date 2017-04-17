Is PleasureLand's New Store Tip of th...

Is PleasureLand's New Store Tip of the Iceberg?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: RV Business

News that St. Cloud, Minn.-based PleasureLand RV Center had relocated its Pleasureland RV Budget Lot to a newly acquired and upgraded facility in Brainerd, Minn., may be only the tip of the iceberg for PleasureLand owner and CEO Dan Pearson's strategic expansion plans. As it stands, Pearson's 46-year-old, family-held dealership has six Gopher State facilities with conventional Pleasureland RV rolling stock stores in St. Cloud, Brainerd and Ramsey and Budget Lot locations in Brainerd, Long Prairie and St. Cloud - the latter of which have been developed over the past three years with both preowned and new inventory to appeal to today's growing wave of price-sensitive buyers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brainerd Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun... Dec '16 Addison Lullo 25 1
News Juno winner Francey to perform at Nisswa (Jul '16) Jul '16 Beware place like... 1
News Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08) Jul '16 Ginny 29
News Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Elise Gingerich 4
looking for alicia moe (Jun '14) Dec '15 GPK 3
News August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15) Aug '15 rodney neslson 1
David Folwell and Linda s folwell (Jun '15) Jun '15 Kentucky 1
See all Brainerd Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brainerd Forum Now

Brainerd Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brainerd Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Brainerd, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,934 • Total comments across all topics: 280,377,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC