CLC's Verse Like Water presents poet Mark Conway
Verse Like Water, the visiting poet program of Central Lakes College, will host poet Mark Conway at noon on Friday, April 28 in the library, Brainerd campus. This will conclude the fifth year of programming for Verse Like Water.
