Brainerd MDHA donates to CLC
The Brainerd Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association recently donated $600 to the Central Lakes College Natural Resource Club. The donation stems from a longterm partnership, with the CLC Natural Resource Club working on MDHA's "Hides for Habitat" program.
