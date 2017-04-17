Brainerd MDHA donates to CLC

Brainerd MDHA donates to CLC

The Brainerd Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association recently donated $600 to the Central Lakes College Natural Resource Club. The donation stems from a longterm partnership, with the CLC Natural Resource Club working on MDHA's "Hides for Habitat" program.

