A festival of theatre at CLC, April 28 and 2930 min ago
The American Association of Community Theatre Region V Festival will take place on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29. Hosted by Brainerd Community Theatre, the festival will feature the work of eight different community theatre companies from a five-state region, along with workshops covering a ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.
Add your comments below
Brainerd Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun...
|Dec '16
|Addison Lullo 25
|1
|Juno winner Francey to perform at Nisswa (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Beware place like...
|1
|Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08)
|Jul '16
|Ginny
|29
|Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elise Gingerich
|4
|looking for alicia moe (Jun '14)
|Dec '15
|GPK
|3
|August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|rodney neslson
|1
|David Folwell and Linda s folwell (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Kentucky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brainerd Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC