Life Link III Earns Governor's Safety Award
Life Link III is one of 266 employers to be honored through the awards program, coordinated by the Minnesota Safety Council. "We thank Life Link III for its commitment to safety," said Paul Aasen, president of the Minnesota Safety Council.
