Legendary George Winston to perform March 31
Known throughout the world as a virtuoso on piano, George Winston will give a solo concert on Friday, March 31 in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College . The 7:30 show marks Winston's fourth appearance as part of the CLC Theatre's Cultural Arts Series.
