Human remains found in woods near Brainerd
Law enforcement officials are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area near Minnesota Business Highway 371 south of Brainerd. Although law enforcement is in the beginning stages of identifying the body, it had similar clothing as that worn by Marc Welzant, a developmentally disabled man who went missing near Brainerd in 2014, family members said Sunday, March 26. Marc Welzant's brother, Dave Welzant, described the development as a possible source of closure to the family that could answer the question of what happened to his brother.
