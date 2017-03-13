Crossing Arts Alliance to offer book publishing class5 min ago
Class instructor is Krista Rolfzen Soukup, owner of Blue Cottage Agency. Her agency, located in the Brainerd lakes area, provides services for writers, authors and publishing companies throughout the United States.
