Brainerd man arrested after being found drunk in stranger's bathroom Monday, March 13
A 35-year-old Brainerd man is in jail after he allegedly inappropriately touched a female victim and was later found drunk in a stranger's bathroom, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday around 4:50 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call from a resident on the 6100 block of Simko Drive who said he arrived home to find an unknown man in his bathroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Brainerd Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun...
|Dec '16
|Addison Lullo 25
|1
|Juno winner Francey to perform at Nisswa (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Beware place like...
|1
|Juno winner Francey to perform April 15 in Niss... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Beware place like...
|1
|Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08)
|Jul '16
|Ginny
|29
|Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elise Gingerich
|4
|looking for alicia moe (Jun '14)
|Dec '15
|GPK
|3
|August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|rodney neslson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brainerd Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC