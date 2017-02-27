Tests find no new CWD cases on Minnesota deer farms
The latest tests have turned up no new cases of chronic wasting disease on Minnesota deer farms. The Board of Animal Health said Tuesday that tests came back negative on five deer that were sent to other farms from an infected herd in Merrifield in Crow Wing County.
