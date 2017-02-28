Operation Round Up Donations Distributed
Since Operation Round-Up's inception in late 1996, more than $3.1 million has been donated to community projects and programs in Cass, Crow Wing and Morrison counties. Operation Round Up is funded by participating members of Crow Wing Power who allow the cooperative to round up their electric bills to the nearest whole dollar.
