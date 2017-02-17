Minnesota Mayors Association 2017 Ann...

Minnesota Mayors Association 2017 Annual Conference

11 min ago Read more: Minnesota Cities

During this two-day conference you'll have the opportunity to sit down with mayors from across the state as you explore how tourism impacts jobs and creates sales in Minnesota communities, and what that means for our overall economy. Plus, discover what your role is as mayor in maintaining and restoring shorelines so Minnesota's 10,000 lakes can be enjoyed now and in the years to come.

