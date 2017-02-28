28th annual Mid-MN 150 Sled Dog Race slated for February 11
On Feb. 11, teams of six and eight barking and yipping sled dogs will excitedly embark from the Village Inn in Outing on 30- and 40-mile journeys to Remer. The Mid-Minnesota 150 sled dog race is one of few mid-distance sled dog races in the state, and is in its 28th year.
