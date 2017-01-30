Pre-order trees, plants from SWCD11 min ago
The 17th annual Soil and Water Conservation District tree sale pre-order open house will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Crow Wing SWCD office located in the downstairs meeting room of the Crow Wing County Land Services building, 322 Laurel St., Brainerd.
