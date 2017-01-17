Mille Lacs County deputy kills suspect in home invasion robbery attempt
Gabriel Chips, Thomas Corrales, and Justin Mitchell were arrested for their role in the break-in; their accomplice Jamison Anderson was killed by a Mille Lacs County deputy. A 20-year-old Minnesota man was shot and killed by a Mille Lacs County sheriff's deputy Thursday night after he and three other masked men broke into a Vineland home, assaulted several people and fired a weapon.
