ForCuyuna raises $670,000 for Trail Expansion

The Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew , a chapter of the International Mountain Bicycling Association announces the CREW and the community have raised $335,676.00 to date. This amount added to the Hallett Trust matching grant of $335,000 equals a total of over $6670,000 raised for the continued expansion of the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails.

