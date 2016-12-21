Crow Wing County releases 2017 AIS Prevention Plan
The Crow Wing County Land Services Department is requesting public comment on the proposed 2017 Aquatic Invasive Species Plan. The 2017 AIS plan can be viewed on the County website at www.crowwing.us by clicking on "Crow Wing County Listens".
