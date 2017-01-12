Charges: Kristopher Wehrs choked woma...

Charges: Kristopher Wehrs choked woman who said he couldn't take the Playstation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: City Pages

Kristopher Wehrs allegedly wanted the Playstation very, very badly, and did not respond well when he was told he couldn't take it. That moment happened to be 2:00 p.m., but that didn't bother his girlfriend much, according to the Brainerd Dispatch , which has the details on the remainder of this couple's weekend afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brainerd Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun... Dec '16 Addison Lullo 25 1
News Juno winner Francey to perform at Nisswa Jul '16 Beware place like... 1
News Juno winner Francey to perform April 15 in Niss... Jul '16 Beware place like... 1
News Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08) Jul '16 Ginny 29
News Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Elise Gingerich 4
looking for alicia moe (Jun '14) Dec '15 GPK 3
News August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15) Aug '15 rodney neslson 1
See all Brainerd Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brainerd Forum Now

Brainerd Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brainerd Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Brainerd, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,906 • Total comments across all topics: 277,880,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC