Brainerd author seeks to inspire athletic girls in reading2 min ago
Submitted photo Shelly Boyum-Breen of Brainerd grew up uninterested in reading. Now she is working hard to give young athletic girls books they can relate to.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brainerd Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun...
|Dec '16
|Addison Lullo 25
|1
|Juno winner Francey to perform at Nisswa (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Beware place like...
|1
|Juno winner Francey to perform April 15 in Niss... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Beware place like...
|1
|Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08)
|Jul '16
|Ginny
|29
|Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elise Gingerich
|4
|looking for alicia moe (Jun '14)
|Dec '15
|GPK
|3
|August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|rodney neslson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brainerd Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC