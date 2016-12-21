Rock in the Holidays

What do Led Zeppelin, Jethro Tull, Janis Joplin and Santa Claus have in common? They're all part of the Rock and Roll Christmas Show . For the eighth consecutive year, the holiday season will be raucously kicked off when the RRXS show hits the stage for one show only, Friday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Centre at Cragun's Resort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northland Press.