Rock in the Holidays
What do Led Zeppelin, Jethro Tull, Janis Joplin and Santa Claus have in common? They're all part of the Rock and Roll Christmas Show . For the eighth consecutive year, the holiday season will be raucously kicked off when the RRXS show hits the stage for one show only, Friday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Centre at Cragun's Resort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northland Press.
Add your comments below
Brainerd Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun...
|Dec 6
|Addison Lullo 25
|1
|Juno winner Francey to perform at Nisswa
|Jul '16
|Beware place like...
|1
|Juno winner Francey to perform April 15 in Niss...
|Jul '16
|Beware place like...
|1
|Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08)
|Jul '16
|Ginny
|29
|Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elise Gingerich
|4
|looking for alicia moe (Jun '14)
|Dec '15
|GPK
|3
|August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|rodney neslson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brainerd Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC