Nancy Vogt/Echo JournalLongtime Nissw...

Nancy Vogt/Echo JournalLongtime Nisswa Mayor Harold Kraus sits at his desk at his home in Nisswa.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Pequot Lakes Echo

Harold Kraus was asked to join the Nisswa City Council in 1994, thus beginning more than a 20-year stint of public service for a city Kraus has always loved and will continue to love.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brainerd Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nisswa students pack meals for Kids Against Hun... Dec 6 Addison Lullo 25 1
News Juno winner Francey to perform at Nisswa Jul '16 Beware place like... 1
News Juno winner Francey to perform April 15 in Niss... Jul '16 Beware place like... 1
News Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08) Jul '16 Ginny 29
News Bodhi Edie Returning To Canadian Superbike Cham... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Elise Gingerich 4
looking for alicia moe (Jun '14) Dec '15 GPK 3
News August 5, 2015 - (Aug '15) Aug '15 rodney neslson 1
See all Brainerd Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brainerd Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Crow Wing County was issued at December 25 at 10:38AM CST

Brainerd Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brainerd Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Brainerd, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,876 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,613

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC