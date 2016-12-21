A cat quandary: Animal control could be topic of Crow Wing County Board meeting4 min ago
The subject of an ordinance governing stray or abandoned cats may come up at Tuesday's Crow Wing County Board meeting as Heartland Animal Rescue's contracts are on the agenda.
